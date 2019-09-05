Dorothy E. Quelch PITTSFORD — The memorial service for Dorothy E. Quelch, 89, who died Feb. 10, 2019, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m. prior to the service officiated by Pastor Joel Tate from Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.