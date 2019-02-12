Dorothy E. Quelch Dorothy E. Quelch passed away the morning of Feb. 10, 2019, in Rutland, due to complications from a fall on Oct. 8. She was born to Fred Rawson and Minnie Taylor Quelch at Proctor Hospital in 1930. Her parents moved to Elm Street in Rutland so Dorothy could attend Rutland High School from which she graduated in 1949, back in the days of ivy-covered buildings and bucolic tree-lined streets of single-family housing. She reared six children as a homemaker, which kept her more than busy, as well as driving (as much as her schedule would allow) to deliver and pick up many of them to and from school activities. Her fondest memories, as she would often recall, were her summers spent at her Grandmother Taylor’s farm in Orwell, as well as a memorable camping trip on Mount Equinox in the rain with an older sister. Since her father had been employed with the Rutland Railroad, he gave her a graduation excursion trip to Canada. Dorothy played piano and accordion during her earlier years. She liked to read, take notes for information-to-live-by and sought solitude as much as she could later in life. She lived life her way until illness left her unable to be independent. Dorothy was divorced. Dorothy is survived by three sons; two daughters; her sister, May; grandchildren, a great-grandchild; niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Terry, in 1991; her brothers Herb, Walter, Tom, Glen and an infant brother, Lyndon. She was predeceased by her sisters Bessie, Susan, Elizabeth and an infant sister, Frances Amy; as well as a special nephew, Paul J. Gile. As an animal lover and devoted parrot owner (Mac), she would want you to please donate to your local animal shelter as a gesture of kindness in her memory. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date.
