Dorothy Elizabeth French POULTNEY - Dorothy Elizabeth French 93, passed away peacefully Friday morning January 18, 2019 at her residence in Poultney. She was born October 21, 1925 in East Poultney the daughter of William and Mabel (Moyer) McLaughlin. Dorothy attended local schools in Poultney, she was of Baptist Faith. Dorothy was an avid bird watcher and loved her cardinals , she enjoyed baking, playing cards going on trip and traveling with the Senior Center and spending time with her family especially family outings. She is survived by her children, June Graziano and husband Kevin, of Poultney, William French, of Poultney, Linda Ainsworth Hurley, of East Poultney, Robin Bogucki and husband Paul, of Poultney and Kevin French and wife Annette , of Springdale, AR. By her twelve grandchildren and her twelve great-grandchildren and her two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband Milton William French who died October 17, 1985 and by her siblings, Dewese, Charles, Leona and Florence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 24, 2019 at 12 P.M. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, located at 266 Allen Ave., Poultney, the Rev. Andrew Carlson will officiate. Visiting hours for family and friends will be from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at 12 P.M. Burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Young at Heart Senior Center at 206 Furnace Street, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
