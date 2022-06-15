Dorothy G. Mainolfi RUTLAND — Dorothy G. Mainolfi, 93, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, at her home, with her husband by her side. She was born in Creston, Newfoundland, on Feb. 14, 1929, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Brushett) Rogers. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, her two cats, going for rides, walking and visiting her family in Newfoundland. Her favorite thing in life was her family and the time she spent with them. On Feb. 14, 1980, she married Frank J. Mainolfi, the love of her life. Dorothy and Frank liked to travel, play bingo, cards and spend a lot of time together (especially with family). Surviving are her husband; a daughter, Gale Musetti LiCausi and her husband, Frank, of Clarendon Springs; a son, Stephen Wilk and his wife, Leslie, of Rutland, Vermont. She has three sisters, Susie Penney Cheeseman, Helen Pike and Isabel Hodder, all of Newfoundland. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John B. Musetti. A funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Trinity Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.