Dorothy G. Mainolfi RUTLAND — Dorothy G. Mainolfi, 93, of Rutland, passed away peacefully March 11, 2022, at her home. She was born in Creston, Newfoundland, Feb. 14, 1929, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Brushett) Rogers. Dorothy enjoyed knitting and sewing but most of all, she cherished her family and her homeland. On Feb. 14, 1980, she married Frank J. Mainolfi. She was previously married to Bruno Musetti and John F. Wilk Surviving are her husband, Frank, of Rutland; a daughter, Gail Musetti LiCausi and her husband, Frank, of Clarendon Springs; a son, Stephen Wilk and his wife, Leslie, of Rutland; three sisters, Susie Penney Cheeseman, Helen Pike and Isabel Hodder, all of Newfoundland; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John B. Musetti. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
