Dorothy G. Wallace RUTLAND — Dorothy “Dotty” Green Wallace died on Dec. 19, 2019, at the Meadows at East Mountain, following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Dotty was born on Nov. 8, 1934, in Randolph at the Gifford Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Theodore Green and Marie (Hartshorn) Green, of Stockbridge. Dotty graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class at Whitcomb High School in Bethel, in 1952. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Vermont in 1956. After graduating from UVM, Dotty worked as a nursing instructor at the Mary Fletcher Hospital Training School for Nurses. While working as a nursing instructor, Dotty met an internal medicine resident named Jim Wallace. Jim and Dotty married on July 4, 1959. Jim and Dotty moved to Buffalo, New York, with their three young children in 1970 as Jim started work at Roswell Park Memorial Institute and the State University of New York. Jim and Dotty returned to Vermont in 1979 to open a medical oncology practice in Rutland. Jim and Dotty operated a Mom-and-Pop physician practice as Dotty worked as the secretary, receptionist, oncology nurse and office manager. Dotty was among the first class of board-certified oncology nurses in Vermont. As the practice grew, Jim and Dotty moved the practice to Rutland Regional Medical Center, to start what would eventually become the Foley Cancer Center. Dotty was an extraordinarily dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who supported her husband and children in everything they did. Dotty loved to travel with her husband and family, chase her grandchildren, play bridge with her friends, work with the church ladies at Grace Congregational Church, and partner with her husband in the kitchen to produce exceptional gourmet cuisine. Among their travels, Jim and Dotty completed a cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris to share the experience of their favorite teacher and fellow Cordon Bleu alum, Julia Child. All who shared a meal with Jim and Dotty could benefit from their culinary partnership, especially when they cooked their incomparable boeuf bourguignon followed by a flaming cherries jubilee. Dotty was predeceased by her husband, Jim; and is survived by their son, H. James Wallace III, M.D., his wife, Micaela, and their three children Aislinn, Audrey and Eleanor; their daughter, Elizabeth W. Morton, her fiancé, Richard Gallo, and her son, Eric; and her son, John H. Wallace IV, his wife, Rose Kennedy, and their children Morgan and John H. “Jack” Wallace V; and her brother, Jack Green, of Stockbridge. She was also predeceased by her brother, William Green. of Bethel. The family would like to express their profound thanks to the staff at the Meadows. as well as Rutland VNA & Hospice. The funeral service will be held at Grace Congregational Church on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Sanborn of Rutland officiating; a reception to follow at the Southside Steakhouse. A private burial will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Stockbridge. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Meadows Employees Sunshine Fund, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701; or to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
