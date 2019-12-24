Dorothy G. Wallace RUTLAND TOWN — The funeral service for Dorothy “Dotty” Green Wallace, who died Dec. 19, 2019, was held Monday, Dec. 23, at Grace Congregational Church. The Rev. John Sanborn, of Rutland, officiated. Musician was Alastair Stout. Soloist was a granddaughter, Morgan Wallace. Guitarist was Jack Wallace, a grandson. A poem was read by grandchildren Eleanor and Audrey Wallace. Eulogist was a son, John H. Wallace IV. The reception was held at Southside Steakhouse. Private burial will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Stockbridge. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
