Dorothy G. Wallace rites STOCKBRIDGE — The private graveside service for Dorothy "Dotty" Green Wallace, 85, who died Dec. 19, 2019, was held July 2, 2020, in Maplewood Cemetery in Stockbridge. The Rev. John Sanborn, pastor of Union Church of Proctor, officiated. Family and friends offered words of remembrance. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
