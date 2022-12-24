Dorothy Gilman “Dot” Knapp RUTLAND — Dorothy Gilman “Dot” Knapp, 94, of Rutland, VT, died December 17, 2022 at The Pines of Rutland. She was born July 7, 1928 in West Rutland, VT, the daughter of Richard E. and Bertha (Fagan) Gilman, Sr. Dorothy graduated from Rutland High School, Class of 1948. On October 15, 1946, she married Atlee Knapp and moved to Schenectady, NY, where she worked as a bookkeeper for A&P/Schenectady for 29 years. Upon moving to Rutland, they lived on Alta Terrace. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Rutland Historical Society and UFCW Local One. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Atlee Knapp; two brothers, Richard E. Gilman, Jr. and Donald P. Gilman. Survivors include her nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. The family would like to thank The Pines, her physician and assistants for the excellent care of her health and well-being; with special gratitude to the fourth-floor staff and her exceptional angels: Charlene, Helen and Ann. A graveside service will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Pines activity committee so the residents may have some fun in her memory, 99 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
