Dorothy H. “Dottie” Rogstad CHESTER — Dorothy H. “Dottie” Rogstad, 90, passed peacefully on August 1, 2019 at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. Dottie was born on April 13, 1929 to Emil and Hilma Mattson of Chester. She grew up on the Mattson family farm attending the Chester schools and graduated from Chester High School in 1947. She continued her education at Dartmouth College studying nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1951. Dottie married Ingwald “Inky” Rogstad at the Mattson Farm in Chester Depot on July 5, 1952. They built a home just up the road from the farm where they raised four children. As their children grew up, camping became their summer recreation. Later, she worked with Inky, her brother George and his wife, to develop and run Hidden Valley Campground from 1970 to 2002. She thoroughly enjoyed socializing with the campers and became good friends with many. Throughout her life Dottie enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing cards of all sorts and of course bingo. She could be found playing bingo most weekends until she lost her eyesight. She was an avid word game player, enjoying crosswords, Scrabble and Upwords. She loved to have her grandchildren and great grandchildren running around. She always imparted Finnish words and traditions to them. Her home was always a gathering for family and friends. She welcomed everyone that arrived at her door with a cup of coffee from the eternally brewing pot. One of Dottie’s favorite sayings was “What can’t be helped will have to be endured”. Dottie was predeceased by her husband Inky, her brother George Mattson, and sister Katherine Lagios. She is survived by her children Kathleen Stasheski of Indiana, PA, Syver Rogstad of East Calais, Andrew Rogstad of East Wallingford, and Susan Currie of Chester, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on September 28 at Hidden Valley Campground, 1924 Mattson Road in Chester beginning at noon. Dottie’s traditional potluck picnic will begin thereafter. As Dottie often said “See ya later alligator”.
