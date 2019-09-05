Dorothy I. Congdon NORTH CLARENDON — Dorothy I. Congdon, 96, of North Clarendon, died Sept. 3, 2019, at her home. She was born on Feb. 4, 1923, in Forest Dale, the daughter of William N. and Mary (LaRock) Sharp. She graduated from Rutland High School and worked for several years for Firestone Corp. On Nov. 7, 1946, she married Edward G. Congdon Sr. Mrs. Congdon was a longtime member of the Old Brick Church in Clarendon. Survivors include her children Susan Wilbur (Richard), Edward Jr. (Margie) and Robert Sr. (Nancy); seven grandchildren Edward III, Jonathan, Lindsey, Robert Jr. (Heidi), Alyssa Williams (Christopher), Chelsea and fiancé Gryphon Day, and Colleen; three great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Baylee and Easton; and several nieces and nephews. The graveside service for Edward Congdon Sr., 89, who died May 23, 2012, and Dorothy Congdon will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in East Clarendon Cemetery, with the Rev. William Kingsley, pastor of the Old Brick Congregational Church, and the Rev. Erron Hubbell, pastor of the Alliance Community Fellowship, co-officiating. Following the burial, a reception will be held in the Old Brick Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Brick Church, P.O. Box 75, North Clarendon, VT 05759; or the Rutland Area Christian School, 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
