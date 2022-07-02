Dorothy J. Lougee RUTLAND — Please join us for a loving farewell as we gather to celebrate the life of Dorothy J. Lougee Saturday, July 23,2022 at 11:00AM. Lakeside Cemetery Pleasant Street, Island Pond, VT. Small Reception to Follow at American Legion Post 80 Cross Street, Island Pond, VT.
