Dorothy J. Lyon RUTLAND — Dorothy J. “Dori” (Hodgson) Lyon, 70, of Rutland, Vermont, daughter of Howard and Marjorie (Pittman) Hodgson, died on June 11, 2020, at her sister’s home in Rutland Town, after a positive disposition and courageous long battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Middlebury, Vermont. Her family lived in Brandon and then at The Ledges from 1950-55. They then moved to Mussey Street where Dori grew up loving ponies, hiking, basketball and swimming. She graduated from Rutland High School and received her Bachelor of Science at UVM. She married Lyndol Lyon in 1969, they divorced in 1979. She then met the love of her life, Al J. Proulx, in 1982 and they married Dec. 30, 1999. They lived in Bristol, Vermont, for 25 years where Dori was active in The Outlook Club of Bristol and in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont. She taught Physical Education at Bristol Elementary School for seven years, worked for Burlington Computer Systems, Sullivan Computer Sales in Williston and Hallam Associates in South Burlington. In 1998, she and Al moved to Manassas, Virginia, where she worked for Integrated Control Systems. They moved to Front Royal, Virginia, in 1999. Dori loved hiking the Appalachian Trail which ran just above their home; she and Al enjoyed exploring the historic landmarks, vineyards, cultural areas in Virginia together. In 2008, Dori donated a kidney to her mother’s neighbor, she always took generosity to the extreme. She loved talking to and helping others, no matter who or where. Dori and Al moved back to Vermont in 2010 to be closer to her mother, both working in Williston. Dori moved in with her mother in 2013 to care for her, relieved by her sister in 2016. Dori and Al eventually moved to Rutland Town. Dori renewed her membership at the Rutland United Methodist Church where she served on several committees, UMW, and counted the offering every Sunday for four years, dubbing herself “the Countess.” She was also a trustee. She always had a hug and a smile for everyone and was transportation for her mother, sister, Charlotte, Fay and anyone else who was in need. Dori is survived by her husband, together for 36-plus years, Al J. Proulx; her sister, Nancy L. Hodgson of Rutland; her brother, H. David Hodgson (Margaret) of Lake George, New York; her Uncle Raymond W. Pittman (Phyllis) of Charlton, Massachusetts; many dear cousins, nieces, nephews; and her beloved best friend, Donna (Tom) Fox. The family would like to thank the volunteers, doctors and nurses of RRMC for their compassion and support, Brooke Larmie, her PPA, Dana Farber, UVM, BAYADA Hospice, supportive neighbors, family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. The graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, with the Rev. Shirley Oskamp, pastor of the United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
