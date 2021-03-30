Dorothy L. Grover PERKINSVILLE — Dorothy L. Grover, 88, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Covenant Place in Sumter, South Carolina. She was born Nov. 28, 1932, in New York City, the daughter of Fritz and Alice (Sundgren) Lindgren. She graduated in 1950 from Springfield High School. On Aug. 23, 1952, she married Clarence N. “Sonny” Grover in Springfield. Mrs. Grover was employed in the Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Co. Data Processing Department for 34 years. She later worked at Vermont Precision Products and the White River Junction Regional Post Office. In Weathersfield, she served on the Select Board, worked for saving the Salmond Covered Bridge, was a member of the West Weathersfield Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Bow Baptist Church. She enjoyed maintaining her flowerbeds and gardening. Survivors include three children, Richard Grover of Memphis, Tennessee, Mathew Grover of Bentonville, Arkansas, Mary Hankins of Sumter, South Carolina; a sister, Donna White of Danvers, Massachusetts; four grandsons; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Grover was predeceased by her husband March 22, 2014; and five siblings, Margery Molesky, Erma Haley, Lois Leary, Roberta Griswold, Theodore Lindgren. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 7 in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bow Baptist Church, 1102 Route 5, Springfield, VT 05156; or Dublin Christian Academy, 106 Page Road, Dublin, NH 03444. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
