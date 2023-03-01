Dorothy L. Reed MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Dorothy L. Reed, 86 of Middletown Springs died February 23, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 4, 1936, in Middletown Springs. She was the daughter of Elmer and Dora (Harrington) Parker. Mrs. Reed graduated from the Middletown Springs High School in 1954. She was employed by Tambrands in Rutland for over 35 years until her retirement in 1998. Mrs. Reed had been a member of the Middletown Springs Fire Department and the Middletown Springs Fire Department Auxiliary where she had served as the President. She enjoyed being with her family, baking, bingo, and apple picking. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. Survivors include her 6 adoring children Raymond (Barb) Reed, Susan Horner and William (Kathye) Reed all of Middletown Springs; Anne Reed, Cindy Reed and Sherry Reed of Fair Haven, stepchildren Robert (Linda) Reed of Hampton, NY, Maryette Withington of Bristol, and Carol Jean Reed of Q ueensbury,7 siblings, numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, a great great grandson, nieces, nephews She is predeceased by her husband Robert N. Reed in 1992, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life for all who would like to come will be held at 1PM on May 27, 2023, at the Reed residence, 18 North Street, Middletown. Graveside service will be at 2pm Wednesday May 31, 2023, in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs Arrangements are under the direction of Durfee Funeral Home.
