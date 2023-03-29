Dorothy M. Bruce TOPSFIELD — Dorothy Marie Bruce, 103, passed away on March 25, 2023. Born Dorothy Marie Menard in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Menard from Isle LaMotte, Vermont and Ida Razeau from Quebec, Canada. Raised in Rutland, Vermont, Dorothy studied French and Spanish at Middlebury College where she graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French. Following her marriage to Philip Bruce in 1943, Dorothy taught French and Spanish in Mobile Alabama and Massapequa, Long Island, New York. A long-time resident of Topsfield, Dorothy was a substitute teacher for Masconomet Jr. and Sr. High Schools while raising her two daughters, Judie and Janine. Later in life Dorothy’s persistent drive to learn brought her to start her own business and build it into a thriving endeavor, even running two websites well into her eighties and the business until she was 100. Predeceased by her husband in 1986, Dorothy leaves her daughters Judie and husband John Nevius of Hinesburg, Vermont and Janine and husband David Banks of Grand Isle, Vermont. Her grandchildren include Jeffrey Nevius, Michael Nevius, Susan McIntosh and Katherine Lee. She has six great grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Saint Rose of Lima Church, 12 Park St., Topsfield. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Middlebury College at https://engage.middlebury.edu/give. Online directions and condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.