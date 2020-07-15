Dorothy M. Whittemore PERKINSVILLE — Dorothy M. Whittemore, 95, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by family at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born April 23, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of Edward and Veronica (Dashner) Novakoski. She graduated in 1943 from Springfield High School and later from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts. On June 26, 1949, she married Gilbert F. Whittemore in Springfield. He died Jan. 24, 1989. Mrs. Whittemore worked as a secretary at Lovejoy Tool Co. in Springfield while attending high school, as a secretary with Factory Mutual Insurance Co. in Boston, served as Perkinsville Elementary School librarian for a number of years before working many years as an English teacher at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, retiring in 1983. She and her husband also owned the Perkinsville General Store for 13 years. She also served as a lister with the Town of Perkinsville, volunteered for blood drawings and worked the voting polls in Perkinsville. She was a member of the Home Dem Club, Red Hat Society and St. Mary’s Altar Society. Mrs. Whittemore enjoyed reading, knitting, quilting, crossword puzzles, cooking, the New England Patriots and traveling. Survivors include her children, Jonathan Whittemore, April Case, both of Massachusetts, Scott, Jeffery, Edward and Camilla Whittemore, all of Vermont; 13 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Koledo of Michigan and Irene Fullam of Maine; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Gilbert Whittemore Jr., in 2017. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.