Dorothy S. Ellison rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Dorothy Scott Ellison, 96, who died June 12, 2021, was held Saturday, July 10, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Alastair Stout was the musician. Soloists were Brandon Bailey and Alex Michaud. Eulogists were Linda Sharp, a daughter, Fletcher Sharp, a son-in-law, Meghann Dayton and Kendra Anderson, both granddaughters. Family and friends offered remembrances. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.