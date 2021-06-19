Dorothy S. Ellison RUTLAND -- Dorothy Scott Ellison 96, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021, at her home. Preferring to be known as “Scottie”, Dorothy was married for over 70 years to the love of her life, Robert James Ellison, who preceded her in death in 2018. She and Bob were longtime members of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, and we are sure he is waiting in Heaven to kiss her and hold her hand! Dorothy was born on August 2, 1924, the daughter of Wesley and Helen (Gifford) Scott. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Virginia Seaver, William Scott, Wesley “Mike” Scott, and Barbara Jean Barker. A graduate of Poultney High School, she was the queen of her Junior Prom! For 33 years, she was a grade school librarian in the Rutland City Public Schools and received a rocking chair upon her retirement for her many years of service. Scottie and Bob were great travelers after she (mostly) overcame her fear of airplane rides. Besides domestic travel, they enjoyed visits to Brazil, the United Kingdom, Holland, Germany, Greece, Mexico and cruising the Caribbean Islands. Her love of reading and working on jig saw puzzles has been passed down to her family, including the great-grandchildren. Devoted to her husband and family, she was blessed with a generous spirit, great sense of humor and positive outlook on life, and she truly cherished her role as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Survivors include her four children, Robert Jerald Ellison and his wife, Corrie, Carol Jean Ellison-her devoted caregiver; Linda Ellison Sharp and her husband, Fletcher, and Karen Ellison Dewey and her husband, David; youngest brother, Retired U.S. Navy Captain, Gordon Scott; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held Sat., July 10, 2021, at 1:00 a.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
