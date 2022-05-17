Dorothy Severance MENDON — Dorothy Severance, 87, of Mendon, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland on June 12, 1934, the daughter of Myron and Helen (Graham) Scribner. After graduating high school, she became a homemaker for 20 years and then worked as a seamstress for a glove factory and then for Foley Services for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed embroidering and crocheting, walking, and going for car rides for ice cream. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Tina Ellis and her husband, Bill, of Mendon; brothers, Albert and Ronald Scribner, of Poultney; a sister, Marilyn Gardner and her husband, Jack, of Chittenden; granddaughter, Katie Ellis, of Middlebury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the care given to Dorothy at the Loretto Home, the Pines at Rutland, the RRMC Emergency Department, ICU and Palliative Care units. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St. in Fair Haven. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
