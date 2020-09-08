Dorothy Swartley Martens CHESTER — Dorothy Swartley Martens, 92, died Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1928, to W. Henry and Ida Swartley of Gardenville, Pennsylvania. She married John F. Martens of Inman, Kansas, in 1950. In 1954, Mrs. Swartley and her husband moved to Vermont to support the leadership of a Mennonite church in Andover, where she was active in Bible schools, Sunday school, church youth group, leading 4-H and sewing circles. She sewed quilts for local nursing home residents and the MCC relief organization She enjoyed baking glazed doughnuts and cinnamon buns to give away. Survivors include her husband of Chester; four children, Joanie Parker of Bloomingdale, Illinois, Kathy Martens of Andover, John Martens of Middlebury, Indiana, Daryl Martens of Chester; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. An outdoor celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Andover Community Church in Andover. Please bring lawn chairs. Due to the pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be observed at these services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Andover Community Church, in care of Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Road, Andover, VT 05143.
