Dorothy V. Miller RUTLAND — Dorothy Veronica Miller, 96, formerly of Castleton and Pittsford, died Tuesday morning August 30, 2022 at Mountain View Center Genesis Eldercare in Rutland surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 29, 1925 in Manhattan, NY the daughter of Charles and Anna (Rudloff) Miller. Dorothy worked for many years as a supervisor in the Knitting Mill Industry in New York before moving to Vermont. Survivors are her nephew Kenneth G. Miller and wife Jane who were her caregivers. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 4-6 P.M. at Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., located at 1939 Main Street, Castleton, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022 10 A.M. at St. Alphonse Catholic Church, Pittsford, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau as the Celebrant. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Alphonse Catholic Church, Pittsford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolence at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
