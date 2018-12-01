Dorothy Vilmar CENTER RUTLAND - Dorothy S. "Dottie" Vilmar, 84, of Center Rutland, VT, and Bolton Landing, NY, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, following a short illness. Her daughter and son-in-law were with her as she crossed over to be with her loved ones who went before her. Dottie was born in Asbury Park, NJ, and after the death of her parents when she was age 9, moved with her twin brother, Douglas, and her sister, Jean, to Mahwah, NJ, where they were taken in and raised by her Aunt Adele Snow. Dottie attended the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, CT, and following graduation, went on to Bennett College where she earned her degree in Early Childhood Development. While growing up, Dottie was blessed to spend her summers at her aunt’s camp on Lake George. She developed a deep love of the lake and surrounding area and made many lifelong friends in Bolton Landing. This was her “happy place” her whole life and she would pass on her love for her beautiful lake to her children, who still reside in the Lake George area today. While growing up in Mahwah, she met the love of her life, Donald P. "DV" Vilmar, to whom she was married on Feb. 9, 1957. They raised their three children in Mahwah and upon her husband’s retirement, they opted to move closer to her children and the lake she loved so much, thus bringing her to Vermont. Dottie and DV first lived in Springfield and eventually built their home in Center Rutland where she resided until her passing. While diminutive in size, Dottie’s personality was larger than life. She had a sparkle and wit that would light up a room. Aside from her love of Lake George, Dottie loved to travel and entertain. She and DV owned a travel agency in NJ and traveled the world. She loved to host parties in her home and did so with great style. And it was a rare weekend in the summer that camp was not full of family and friends. She loved to share her lake with everyone. After the passing of her husband in 2008, Dottie became a member of the Union Church of Proctor and surrounded herself with her church family. She could be found at every church bazaar selling 50/50 tickets, at ladies luncheons chatting up all of the ladies and getting involved wherever she could. She treasured her church family. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents Douglas & Bertha Snow; Aunt Adele Snow; twin brother, Douglas Snow; sister, Jean Averill and sons Clifton & Eugene; beloved husband of 53 years, Donald "DV" Vilmar; and her beloved son, David Vilmar. She is survived by her children Donald S. Vilmar (Pam), of Bolton Landing, NY; daughter, Deborah Sikorak (John), of Queensbury, NY: her son’s widow, Kathy Vilmar, of Glens Falls, NY; her grandchildren Emily Rose Vilmar, Brian Vilmar (Samantha), Kyle Vilmar, Kyle Sikorak, Brittany Austad (Hector), Julie Sikorak; and one great-grandson, Noa John Pu’u. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Union Church of Proctor with Reverend John Sanborn officiating. Dottie will be laid to rest at her camp on Lake George in the spring, next to her husband and son. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shrine’s Hospital for Children–Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
