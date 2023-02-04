Dorothy Young RUTLAND TOWN — Dorothy Joan Turner Young, 84 of Rutland Town died Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland after a courageous 8 year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on September 18, 1938 in Rutland, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret (Kish) Turner. Dorothy graduated from the West Rutland High School in 1956 where she was also prom queen. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Later in life, Dorothy was a florist. She also enjoyed fishing, being the barber to all the neighborhood kids, craft days, cake decorating, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her family. She loved to travel and take road trips. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Michael Young and wife Renee of Rutland Town; Tom Young and wife Karen of Fairfax; and Karen Palumbo and husband Tom of Rutland. Her two sisters Margaret Slack of Center Rutland and Rose Wing and her husband Gary of Center Rutland. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Samantha Palumbo of Rutland, Alex Verwey and fiancé Josh Mulholland of Rutland, Casey Palumbo and partner Ricky Urbani of Rutland, Joey Palumbo and wife Renae Bouchard of Burlington, Ashley Romano and husband Steve of Warrenton, VA, Laura Dolan and husband Pat of Bensalem, PA, Megan Sheldrick and husband Isaac of Brandon, Emily Whitcomb and husband Thomas of St Albans, Brian Young and partner Kelsey Gecha of Rutland Town, and Kayla Scott and husband Wesley of Rutland. Dorothy also had 17 great-grand children, several nieces and nephews and many friends who were like family. She was predeceased by both parents, as well as her brother Andrew Turner. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St, Rutland, VT Saturday, February 11th at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow immediately at the Rutland Country Club. Burial to be at a later date. A special thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Mountain View Center, as well as the hospice nurses at VNA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.
