Dorothy Z. Betz MILTON — Dorothy Zarzecki Betz, 82 of Milton, VT, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 1st, 2022. She was the mother of Lorraine (Robert) Kelm, Art (Sharon) Betz and Suzanne (Scott) Davis. A funeral Mass was held at St. Ann’s in Milton, VT on Friday August 5, 2022 at 11:00am followed by a committal service at St. Ann’s Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.minorfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.