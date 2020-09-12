Dorothy J. Terwilliger PITTSFORD — Dorothy Jean (Sanderson) Terwilliger, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by her husband and five children. Known variously as Dorothy, Dottie, Dee, Mrs. T, Mom, she was a singular person, always and forever full of love and a sense of adventure. She loved people and trying new things. It wasn’t just Dorothy’s amazing listening skills that made her so likable, it was her genuine curiosity and capacity for human connection. She wanted to know everything about everyone she met, including passersby on the street. She was a lover of people. This trait made her an exemplary mother, grandmother, friend, ski instructor, Tupperware lady, Jafra lady, bookkeeper, hospice volunteer, VNA volunteer, hospital unit coordinator, Planned Parenthood volunteer and church organist. She loved exploring different experiences, skiing, health care, horses, windsurfing, quiltmaking, cooking, breadmaking, knitting, pickling, reading, music and religion. Traveling brought her to many corners of the world, Europe, Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and many places in North America. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Peter D. Terwilliger; as well as five children and their spouses, Jeanne (and Rupert) Larock, George (and Faith) Terwilliger, Lisa (and Michael) Wolcott, David (and Martha) Terwilliger, Kathy (and John) Lin; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Sanderson; many nieces and nephews; and many not related by blood who considered her a second mother. She was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Sanderson, Martin "Bud" Sanderson, Ruth Rule, Mary Louise McMahon and Bess Sanderson; and her mentor and beloved friend, Louise Sanderson. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Pittsford Food Shelf, P.O. Box 553, Pittsford, VT 05763.
