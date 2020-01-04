Douglas A. MacMurtry BRATTLEBORO — Douglas Arthur “Doug” MacMurtry, 72, of Olive Street, died peacefully Saturday evening, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Thompson House with his wife at his side, following an extended illness. Doug was born in Bellows Falls on March 22, 1947, the son of Harold and Eugenia (Ellis) MacMurtry. He was raised and educated in Brandon and was a graduate of Otter Valley Union High School, Class of 1965. He went on to attend the former Hartford, CT, Business College. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army, enlisting in September of 1966 and was stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged from active service in September of 1969. Doug worked most of his career as a service manager for several auto dealerships in the area which included R.S. Roberts, Auto Mall, Stacy Subaru and Toyota/Volvo of Keene. Previously, he had been employed as office manager for Central Vermont Public Service, initially working in the Rutland office before being transferred to Brattleboro. Very active with the VFW Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034, Doug served as post commander and was a past vice commander and also served as a trustee. Additionally, he was a member of the color guard/memorial unit and was in charge of the annual VFW Scholarship program. He was a dedicated volunteer of the VFW, spending countless hours of his free time. Doug was also a past member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5. For several years, he was active with the Greater Brattleboro Men’s Softball League and played for Brattleboro Savings & Loan. He also enjoyed playing billiards, bowling, golfing and socializing with his many friends. His previous marriage to Patricia Finnell ended in divorce. On Sept. 25, 1999, in Brattleboro, he was married to Patricia (Rouleau) Duranty, who survives. Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Sarah Jones of Jacksonville, FL; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Duranty of Brattleboro; stepson, David Duranty of Lake City, FL; one brother, David MacMurtry of Rutland; four sisters Lynda Bonanno of Hingham, MA, and her twin Brenda Sheckter of Cummings, GA, Noreen Babcock of Proctor and Claudia Schroeder of Cummings, GA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be conducted at the VFW Post #1034 on Black Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be made to the VFW Post #1034, P.O. 8233, Brattleboro, VT 05304. To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
