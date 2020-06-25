Douglas A. Ponton SHREWSBURY — Douglas A. Ponton, 61, passed away peacefully at Rutland Health and Rehab on June 22, 2020, after his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Douglas was born on July 24, 1958, in Rutland to the parents of Maurice and Marguerite (Johnson) Ponton. He attended Mill River Union High School graduating in 1976. After graduation, Douglas went on to attend McConnell Travel School in Minneapolis, Minn. He then went on to work for Britt Airways at Indianapolis International Airport and then became station manager in Champaign, Illinois. Douglas went on to become a travel agent, working in many states, including Florida and Tennessee, where he made roots for many years. Douglas moved home to Vermont to be with family through his battle. Throughout Douglas’ life he enjoyed bowling, painting, country music and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. Doug was always the life of the party and will be remembered for his ability to brighten a room with his positive and accepting nature and contagious laugh. Doug had a place in his heart for everyone, whether you were family or a friend just made. Surviving are his parents of Shrewsbury; five sisters, Maureen Duchesne and husband Bruce of Wallingford; Michelle Farmer of Evansville, Indiana; Deborah Bennick and husband Jim of Shrewsbury; Patricia Epkey and husband John of Greenwood, Indiana; and Karen Ponton of Florence. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Doug is predeceased by maternal grandmother Florise Johnson and his paternal grandmother Marion Ponto, as well as many aunts and uncles. A private graveside ceremony will be held for family only at Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements by the Clifford Funeral Home.
