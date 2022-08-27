Douglas A. Werner RIPTON —Douglas A. Werner, 75, died peacefully Tuesday, August 23rd at his home in Ripton, Vermont. He was born in New York, NY, July 5th, 1947, the son of Arthur and Vivian Werner (Verch). Douglas is survived by his daughter, Eleonore Werner (Michael Hart), and his two grandchildren, William and Eva of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, his brother Steven Werner (Kathy Werner) of Granville, VT, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved Golden Retriever, Ripton. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Leslie Galinski. There will be a graveside service at the Albany Rural Cemetery, NY (at his family plot) at a date to be determined. He was a lifelong educator working at both Northlands Job Corp in Vergennes and retiring from Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, Vermont. He loved nature and animals and being outside in all seasons. The family would like to especially thank Heather Blair and his care team for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Homeward Bound, 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.