Douglas Duane Haskins BRANDON — The memorial service for Douglas Duane Haskins, 71, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 22, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where calling hours begin at noon prior to the service. A reception will follow at Brandon American Legion. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
