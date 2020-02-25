Douglas Duane Haskins rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Douglas Duane Haskins, 71, who died Jan. 29, 2020, was held Saturday, Feb. 22, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Andrew Carlson officiated. A reception followed at Brandon American Legion Post. Burial will be at a later date in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski.
