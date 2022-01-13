Douglas E. Waite PAWLET — Douglas Edward Waite, 62, of Pawlet, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, early morning on 1 January 2022 after a short illness. He was born 3 August 1959 in Bennington, Vermont. He was a graduate of Granville High School, and was an active member of the Pawlet Fire Department, as well as the Granville Rescue Squad while he worked and lived in Pawlet immediately following graduation. For the past 18 years, he had been an employee of Dorr Septic, Manchester, Vermont. Douglas was predeceased by his parents, Donald Sr. and Joanne (Groff) Waite, of Pawlet; and a beloved nephew, Mark Waite, of Poultney, Vermont. He is survived by three brothers, Donald Jr., of Pawlet, Peter Sr., of Pownal, and Paul, of West Rutland; a sister, Kathleen, of Pawlet; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York. The family requests donations be made in Douglas’ name to the American Cancer Foundation.
