Douglas M. Nickerson EASTHAM, MA — Douglas Mayo Nickerson, died on November 4, 2022, he was 79 years old . He was born February 20, 1943 in Attleboro, MA. He was one of two sons of Raymond and Lily Nickerson, of Natick and Orleans, MA. He spent his summers on the Cape with his family , and worked on his father’s charter boat, The Caroline. Doug graduated from Natick High School and UMASS Amherst, and then went into the US Army. While in college, he met his wife of 45 years Mary (Dugan) Nickerson. They married on February 4, 1967. They went on to have two children, Tim Nickerson and Pam ( Nickerson) Notte . While In Massachusetts, Doug worked in Human Resources at Allied Container and General Cable. In 1980 he and his family moved to Rutland, VT. He was the Human Resources Manager at GE Aircraft Engines until his retirement in 2000. He spent his retirement years doing what he loved most, fishing, baking and traveling. He and Mary took many trips and enjoyed their time with their two dogs, Wally and Daisy. He often shared his baked creations with his friends, including his beach plum jelly, “padda’s pudding”, Mayo family recipe squash rolls and homemade beer. He also enjoyed rock and roll music, ice skating, kayaking, jogging, racquetball and cross country skiing. He was very proud of his family’s ancestry ,tracing back to his ancestors on board The Mayflower of 1620. Doug enjoyed playing billiards, and had been known to “run the table” on many occasions. In 2011 he and his wife Mary purchased a retirement home in Eastham, and spent more time on the Cape. Doug relocated to the Cape shortly after Mary’s death, in 2012. Doug continued to enjoy fishing and taking in the history and scenery of Cape Cod, until early 2020. He was a good friend, and was kind hearted to those around him. He faced his illness late in life, with dignity and an independent spirit. Doug is survived by his brother Mark of New Hampshire, Tim Nickerson, wife Cathy, and grandson Luke all of Mansfield, MA. He is also survived by his daughter, Pam Notte, husband Mike, and grandchildren, Ethan and Emma of Rutland, VT. There will be no formal services, but a celebration of his life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, or The Parkinson's Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.