Douglas R. Garvey Sr. FAIR HAVEN — Douglas Robert Garvey Sr., 64, died Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born of Nov. 24, 1955, in Plattsburgh, New York, the son of Robert W. and Helen (James) Garvey. Mr. Garvey grew up in Fair Haven, where he enjoyed being in the Boy Scouts. He graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1973. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force, serving until 1977 when he was honorably discharged. He joined the Vermont Air National Guard, serving for six years until his honorable discharge. He was employed by several area companies prior to becoming employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a rural route carrier in Benson and West Haven retiring in 2018. Mr. Garvey was a jack of many trades and enjoyed being outdoors, animals and working with his hands. Survivors include two daughters, Marissa Peters of Castleton and Michaela Garvey of Fair Haven; a son, Douglas “D.J.” Garvey Jr. of Fair Haven; four sisters , Cheryl Audet of Orwell; Kathy Serpico of Maine; Maureen Pease of New Hampshire; and Annette Masse of Rutland; a brother, David Garvey of Benson; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant sister Audrey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
