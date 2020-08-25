Douglas R. Garvey Sr. FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service with military honors for Douglas Robert Garvey Sr., 64, who died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
