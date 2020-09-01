Douglas R. Garvey Sr. rites FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Douglas Robert Garvey Sr., 64, who died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, was held Saturday, Aug. 29, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. The U.S. Air Force and Fair Haven American Legion Post 49 Color Guard provided military honors. Legion Chaplain Joseph Donaldson officiated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
