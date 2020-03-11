Douglass Robert Sawyer BRANDON — It is with great sadness that the family of Douglass Robert Sawyer, announces his passing after a valiant two-year battle with breast cancer, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 72. Doug was born on March 14, 1947, in Exeter, New Hampshire, the son of Robert Browne Sawyer and Geraldine Silver Vickers. He grew up in Cockeysville, Maryland. He attended Johns Hopkins University, graduating with a BA in history. He went on to obtain an MBA, at the Wharton School of Business. His successful business career gave him and his family the opportunity to travel and live in many cities, including his favorite, Pangbourne, England. He spent the last 19 years living in Brandon, Vermont, owning and running the Lilac Inn with his high school sweetheart, Shelly. He enjoyed gardening, especially in the spring. He loved driving adventures and discovering “the road not taken.” He loved antiquing, especially as it related to his love of history. He had a passion for German cars, especially Porsches, which were always meticulously handwashed and clean. Other passions included politics, the Patriots, movie watching, enjoying a good wine, Vermont craft beers and gourmet food. He loved to tell the history of the home that became the Lilac Inn. He would call it “the best little inn on the planet.” He took pride in his responsibilities as a father, husband and innkeeper. He was blessed to have such loving, supportive family and friends. Doug is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shelly (nee Baker); son Tyson (Ashley) and daughter Ashley; his beloved dogs, Brady and Addie, five grandcats and one granddog. A “Celebration of Doug’s Life” will be held at the Lilac Inn in Brandon, Vermont, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. Memorial gifts in Doug’s memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036; or to Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
