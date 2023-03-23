Dr. Billy W. Godair MENDON — Dr. Billy W. Godair, 67, of Mendon died March 20, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in St. Louis MO on March 5, 1956, the son of Bill E. and Nettie (Copus) Godair. Bill was educated at Petersburg, IL and he received his Double Masters at Southern Illinois University and received his PhD from Old Dominion University. On July 7, 1984, he married Charlene Macey. Dr. Godair was a Senior Master Sargent with the U. S. Air Force for 23 years. He was a College Professor with Castleton University for many years retiring in 2022. Surviving are his wife, Charlene Godair of Mendon, two sons William Godair (Alisza Dingwell) of Walpole, NH and Shaun Godair (Adaline Dailey) of Mendon; two brothers, Kim Godair of Jacksonville, IL and Doug (Pam) Godair of Franklin, IL, a sister-in-law Doris Godair of Wichita Falls, TX, four grandchildren, Aviera, Samantha, Cameron and Jace. He was pre-deceased by a brother Brian Godair. Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 25, 2023 at 1:00pm at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow in the lower level of the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
