Dr. Donald P. McLaughlin RUTLAND — Don passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2019, with his wife, Sue Rowe, by his side at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Don was born to Paul and Anita McLaughlin on October 15, 1944 in Queens, NY. He has two brothers, Gerry and George. Don is survived by his son John McLaughlin and has three stepchildren, Laura Forman, Jesse Rowe, Marianne Hahn, and seven grandchildren. Don earned a DDS degree from New York University College of Dentistry in 1969. In addition to his work in dentistry, Don specialized in orthodontics, TMJ, and was known locally as “Dr. Snores” for his work on sleep apnea. He was well-known and respected nationally in his profession. Sue and Don spent the last ten years dancing through life, enjoying tango, skiing, hiking, cooking, and camping. They found true love and comfort in each other’s company. He was an integral member of a small, active men’s group for over twenty years. He is affectionately known as the “grandfather of the back country”. He skied extensively around the world. Skiing was more than a passion, it was who Don was. He coached baseball and played hockey. He was passionate about sailing, kayaking, biking, and swimming. Don was life-long learner and proficient in technology, including computers. He would drop everything and go out of his way to help others. He was a great listener and devoted friend. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye. He was an enthusiastic, loving playmate to each and shared their energy, joyfully. A memorial service with friends and family will be held at a later date. In the spirit of Don’s legacy, be active and enjoy the great outdoors. To view an online memorial and have an opportunity to share memories and condolences, please visit www.everloved.com/life-of/donald-mclaughlin.
Don, 'good bye' old friend, may the snow gods be kind to you and have you rest in peace and plenty of eternal powder! You'll be with us every time we ski the woods
