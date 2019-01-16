Dr. Edward V. Saradarian BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. — Edward V. Saradarian, MD, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, at the Morristown Medical Center. He was 88 years old. He was born on May 10, 1930, in Jersey City. He lived in Mendham from 1961–1998 and in Bernardsville for the last 21 years. He is survived by his wife, Cornelia Cahill Saradarian; two daughters Kathleen Saradarian, of Branchville, and Beth Saradarian, of Pittsford, VT, and their families; two stepdaughters Tara Pfunke, of Lebanon Twp., and her family and Shannon McGuill, of Bernardsville. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Corey Stump and her family; and his nieces Kathleen Keller and Susan Piccinich and their families. He was predeceased by his son, Bryan Saradarian. Visitation was held on Friday, Jan 11, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Road, Mendham. Interment was private. For those desiring, donations to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763, in his memory, would be appreciated, http://www.rchsvt.org. For the complete obituary, go to www.baileyfuneral.com.
