Dr. Edwin Oskamp NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dr. Edwin Oskamp, 85, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away in Newton, NJ, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Born to Dirk and Elsie (Kerkhoven) Oskamp in Patterson, NJ, Ed grew up in Wayne, NJ. He married Joan Steutel in 1957 and settled in Milton, NJ, later moving to Hampton, NJ, and retiring to North Palm Beach, FL. Dr. Oskamp graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1951 and William Patterson Teachers College. He earned a PhD in Education from Columbia University. Respected by teachers and students alike, Dr. Oskamp served as principal in West Milford and superintendent of schools in Hampton Township during the time Marion E. McKeown School was being designed and built, as well as in Andover, NJ. Ed was in the Air Force Reserve and a member of Milton, NJ, First Aid Squad. He was a member of Branchville, NJ, Rotary, where he and Joan coordinated the International Youth Exchange program for many years. He was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. On retirement, Ed joined Rotary of the Palm Beaches. He was a member of Trinity UMC of Palm Beach Gardens, with whom he went on several mission trips to Guatemala where they built a school. He volunteered both at the church and the local hospital for many years, showing up with good humor and a willingness to help in whatever ways he could. Ed enjoyed golfing, reading, keeping fit in the gym and pool. When he didn’t answer his cell, he was probably on the beach watching the sun rise. Edwin was predeceased by his wife, Joan; brother Garry; and sisters Ann and Elsie. He is survived by a brother, Richard Oskamp (June), of North Haledon, NJ; and brother-in-law George (Gene) Steutel of Palm Harbor, FL. Ed will be missed by his daughters Shirley Oskamp (Gary Lindorff) of Middletown Springs, VT, and Suellyn McGlew (Michael) of Blairstown, NJ; as well as his granddaughters Sarah and Caitlin Colletti, Kylie and Lauren McGlew; and step-grandson Evan Lindorff-Ellery. A service celebrating Edwin Oskamp’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at Trinity UMC of Palm Beach Gardens, 9625 North Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to your local church or Rotary Club; or to Northern Palm Beaches Rotary Club, P.O. Box 31315, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420-1315. Checks may be made payable to Northern Palm Beaches Rotary Club Foundation Inc. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
