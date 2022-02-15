Dr. George H. Hansen NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. George Hughes Hansen died in Naples, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2022. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Nov. 2, 1934, the son of Christian Donald Hansen and Flora (Hughes) Hansen. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1952, the University of Vermont in 1956, and the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1961. He interned at the University of Virginia Hospital and served a pediatric residency at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, California, from 1965-1967. He was a commissioned officer in the United States Army Medical Corps serving posts in the United States and Germany until his retirement as a Colonel in 1992. George’s natural leadership skills, sunny disposition and knack for resolving delicate situations without rancor brought him increasing responsibilities and commands. After he retired from the Army, he used those skills at hospitals in New York and New Jersey. He was the chief medical director of Mercer Medical Center and facilitated the merger with Helene Fuld Medical Center. After the merger, he took on the role of chief medical director at Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell. He was a member of the Old Guard in Princeton and served as president for four years. He especially enjoyed participating in the Men’s Group at the Nassau Club and was proud to be a member. George loved to travel and maintained his sense of curiosity and interest in people, places and things throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Naples, Florida; daughter, Kenena (Shawn) Montague, of Essex Junction, Vermont, and sons, Michael (Renee) Hansen, of Pearland, Texas, Steven (Denise) Hansen, of Houston, Texas, Timothy (Diane) Hansen, of Bolton, Vermont, and Erik (Brenda) Rhoda, of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Kenena, Evelyn, Paul, Tanner, Carly and Lukas Hansen, Breya Montague, Kaitlyn (A.J.) Rhoda Bullock, Whitney (Eric) Barrows, Matthew Rhoda and Hannah (Hayden) Huber; great-grandson, Benjamin Barrows; sister, Kenena Hansen Spalding, of Springfield, Virginia; sister-in-law, Ingrid von der Goltz; brother-in-law, Günther Berger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and in-laws, Gerhard and Käthe “Mimi” Berger; his wives, Heidi and Elaine; and brother, Attorney John Donald Hansen; sister-in-law, Judy Hansen; and brothers-in-law, Holger Berger and Rüdiger von der Goltz. He will also be missed by the many other relatives and friends whose lives he touched with his kindness. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
