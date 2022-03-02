Dr. Harold H. Rosenzweig MENDON — Dr. Harold H. “Hal” Rosenzweig, 90, of Mendon, Vermont, died Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on June 14, 1931, the son of Morris and Rose (Greenberg) Rosenzweig. Hal attended Detroit Central High School prior to serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His undergraduate studies were at Wayne State University and the University of Detroit. He received his degree in Osteopathic Medicine at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. After a medical/surgical internship in Grand Junction, Colorado, he established a private practice in the uranium mining and ranching area of western Colorado. Certified in family practice, he became a private pilot and an aviation medical examiner. He also learned to ski at Telluride, Colorado. When the mines closed, he left the area after serving the community for 25 years. In 1985, he moved to Vermont to develop the Sherburne Health Center in Killington at the invitation of the Rutland Regional Medical Center. There, he served the surrounding area for 15 years. He retired from his practice in 2000 and the following year, at age 70, developed a love of tennis. Hal was a member of the Rutland Jewish Center and was an active member in his community. He was predeceased by the woman he dearly loved, his wife of 35 years, Diane Paquin; and his siblings, Tina, Paul and Peggy. He is survived by his three children from a prior marriage, son Aryeh, of Israel, daughter Terrin, of Brooklyn, New York, and son Ross, of Berkeley, California; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, of Israel; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, of Michigan and California; and many friends living around the country. Hal thoroughly enjoyed his career in medicine, loved playing tennis, cooking, his dog, Maggie, and his home and neighborhood. He also never gave up trying to beat his wife while playing cards! Loved by many, he will be missed. At his request, there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
