Dr. John J. Tomasi Jr. RUTLAND — Dr. John J. Tomasi Jr., 80, of Rutland passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at the Meadows, due to Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Barre, Vermont, April 16, 1940, the son of Dr. John J. Tomasi Sr. and Lena (Ralli) Tomasi. He was educated in Rutland schools and graduated from UVM. He attended UVM Medical School, did post-graduate studies at Boston College, and graduated from Massachusetts College of Optometry (now the New England College of Optometry) where he was a clinical instructor. Dr. Tomasi was married to the former Marcia Layden on June 4, 1966. He was active in the Vermont Association of Optometry where he was a member of the Board and on the Board of Examiners of the VOA. He was also a member of the American Optometric Association and Ducks Unlimited. John had many hobbies, including fishing, duck hunting and enjoying his time at the family camp on Lake Champlain. He was well-known for his love of family, telling jokes and his wit. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Marcia; six children, Mari and (James) Greene of Austin, Texas, John E. Tomasi of Ferrisburgh, Vermont, Ann and (Kerrie Barrett) Tomasi of Rutland, Kathleen and (Jamie) Brytowski of Pittsford, Peter and (Michelle) Tomasi of Milton and Michael Tomasi of Pittsford; his twin sister, Joan Tomasi Estabrook of Thetford. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Sarah and Emma Greene, Ella and Caleb Brytowski and Isabella and John M. “Jack” Tomasi. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the WSYB Christmas Fund, 250 Dorr Drive, Rutland; the Rutland Rescue Mission, Park Street, Rutland; or to one's favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
