Dr. Joseph E. Corbett Jr. rites PITTSFORD — The funeral Mass for Dr. Joseph E. Corbett Jr., 66, who died Dec. 2, 2020, was celebrated Monday in St. Alphonsus Church. Concelebrant was the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor. Burial followed in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Musician was Stu James. Eulogists were his sons, Joseph III, John, James and Jeffrey Corbett. Bearers were Joseph III, John, James and Jeffrey Corbett, David Lacey and Dr. James Rademacher. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
