Dr. Joseph E. Corbett PITTSFORD — Joseph E. Corbett, M.D., 66, died on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Pittsford, after a brave battle with debilitating disease. Born in Burlington, Vermont, on 24 May 1954, eldest son of the late Joseph E. and Mae (Johnson) Corbett, he grew up in Burlington. Following graduation from Rice Memorial High School, he went to Vermont Academy, Middlebury College and University of Vermont Medical School, Class of 1982. While a surgical resident at the University of Michigan, he married Jean Marie Murphy on 3 November 1984. As Dr. Corbett completed his training as a neurosurgeon, they lived in Wisconsin, Dallas, Texas, and Portland, Maine, where their triplet sons were born. In 1993, after accepting a partnership with the late Dr. Peter Upton, the Corbetts moved to Pittsford, Vermont, where they raised their four sons. Dr. Corbett practiced neurosurgery until his retirement in 2014. Joe was an avid sports fan, particularly of hockey and rooted for the Boston Bruins. A highlight of his life came from watching his sons play in their sporting events. He actively supported his sons in the Boy Scouts. In addition to sports, he enjoyed completing New York Times crossword puzzles (in pen), birdwatching and listening to jazz music. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church. Joe was a devoted father to his four sons and was a wonderful husband to his wife. He is survived his wife, Jean Marie Murphy Corbett; their children, Joseph Edward III, James Michael and Jeffrey Peter, all of Burlington, Vermont, and Dr. John Patrick Corbett of Hanover, New Hampshire; his brothers, Bruce Corbett (Maureen) of Hinesburg, Peter Corbett of Amherst, Massachusetts, and Ned Corbett of Vergennes; nephews, nieces and cousins. Clifford Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements. Dr. Corbett’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. A celebration of his life to be held in the summer of 2021 in Pittsford. Contributions in Dr. Corbett’s memory may be made to Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Fund, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.