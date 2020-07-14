Dr. Joseph R. "Joe" Rainville RUTLAND — The graveside service for Joe Rainville, 79, who died Nov. 21, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited to his family. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences, visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.