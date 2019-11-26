Dr. Joseph R. Rainville 1940 - 2019 RUTLAND — Loving son, brother, friend passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Joe was a hard person to emulate. Think of all the opportunities that come your way every day, every week, every month. From most people, some opportunities are an easy "yes" and some opportunities are an easy "no." For Joe, it was always "yes." This is how Joe felt about living. Because of it, his life was filled with loving family, friends and adventures. Joe was Homer and Theresa (Loiselle) Rainville's son. He was born in North Cornwall, CT, and was the second child from the top. At the end of WWII, the family moved to Vermont. Joe learned quickly farming was not for him. He graduated Le College de Montreal in Quebec, St. John's Seminary in Boston and Antioch University in Keene, NH. Dr. Rainville spent many successful years in private practice as a clinical therapist in Rutland. He helped many troubled people move on to better lives. He leaves four siblings all living in Vermont: Claude (Pat) Rainville from Lincoln, Ann (Francis) Goodrich from St. Albans, Dolores (Wesley) Decker from St. Albans, and Louise Rainville from Shaftsbury. Joe leaves nephews and nieces: Michael and Jill, Barbara, David and Deb, Carol, Travis and Ruth, Jessica and Lance, Kim and Harold, Kelley and Calvin. Then, the grandnephews and grandnieces who are: Adam, Andrew, Aaron, Mariah, Benjamin, Madelyn, Grace, Garrett, Courtney, Ryan and Cody. He was a cool brother and uncle to all of us. Friendships which started decades ago evolved into Joe being a member of their families, as well, attending their christenings, weddings, funerals and everything in-between: Al Proux of Plainville, CT, Bill and Joanna Bowman of Simpsonville, SC, Bob and Lynn Laux of Bethel, ME. We will miss his self-deprecating sense of humor. "I've had a good run." Indeed. Peace out, Joe. Funeral service and burial will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans, next to his parents in the Spring.
