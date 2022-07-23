Dr. Paul H. Loseby CLEVELAND, TN — Dr. Paul Henry Loseby was born on September 18, 1938, in Rutland, Vermont, to Charles Henry and Florence Davis Loseby; Paul was the youngest of four children. Paul passed away surrounded by his family on July 1, 2022. Paul is survived by: Katherine Brigham Loseby, his loving wife of 63+ years; his sister, Mary Ellen Loseby Cheever; and his three children Philip Henry (Susan) Loseby, Patricia Susan (Bill) Vaughn, and Charles John (Susan) Loseby. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren: Josiah Loseby, Dang Xue Loseby, Gabriel Loseby, Noah Loseby, Quyen Loseby, John Kozlowski, Christopher Platt, Dr. Seth Kozlowski, Kaitlin Lay, and Bailey Pascarella. Paul is also survived by his six great-grandchildren Cadyn Platt, Christopher Platt, Mia Kozlowski, Seth Kozlowski, Addalyn Lay, and Kinley Lay. Dr. Loseby held a variety of management positions after graduating from the University of Vermont in 1961. He worked as General Foreman for the General Motors automobile assembly plant in Framingham, Massachusetts and later joined IBM in Sherman, Texas in 1966 as an Industrial Engineer. While with IBM he held several management positions at locations including Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington State. These positions included Industrial Engineer, Manufacturing Manager, Plant Personnel Manager, Production Manager, Site Personnel Manager, and Information Systems Manager in addition to several senior staff assignments. In 1991 Dr. Loseby was selected to participate in IBM’s Executive Management on Loan Program and was assigned to the University of Washington in Seattle. While at the University of Washington, he worked on a statewide program that promoted the advanced education of women and minorities in mathematics, the sciences, and engineering. During his employment in the corporate world, Dr. Loseby continued his education while teaching business and management courses for 17 years at Rider University, Mercer Community College, Middlesex Community College, and The College of New Jersey. Upon completion of the one-year IBM Executive Loan program, Dr. Loseby retired from IBM after 27 years of continuous employment. He was then employed as an Associate Professor at Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vermont where he later completed his working career in May 1999. While at Lyndon State College he published a book entitled Employment Security, was awarded “Teacher of the Year” in 1996, and taught nine management-related courses including two new management courses that he introduced to the business curriculum, International Management & Business Communications. Since retirement Paul was active in the Citrus “A”s Model A Ford Club in Florida where he served as an officer. He loved to play golf, was an active member of a golf club in Florida, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Paul and his wife moved to Cleveland, Tennessee in 2013. While in Cleveland, Paul resumed playing the trumpet after a 60-year layoff. In high school he played in two marching bands and the Rutland City Concert Band. In Tennessee, Paul joined The Cleveland Pops and played trumpet once again. He also served on The Cleveland Pops Board of Directors. Pursuing his passion for and love of music, Paul joined the Etowah Town Band where he enjoyed the comradery and friendship of his fellow band members. Paul was an active Christian and loved his family; he was excited and proud of the many successes of his wife, three children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Paul was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend—he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that donations be made to American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023), an organization that he had strong feelings for.
