Dr. Robert A. Hiller RUTLAND — Dr. Robert A. Hiller, 79, of Rutland, died on Dec. 19, 2021, at home, of heart failure. Bob was born on March 25, 1942, in Rutland, to Jean Allen (Davis) and Carl George Hiller. He attended Dana and Meldon elementary and middle schools before graduating from Rutland High School in 1960. The next year, he matriculated at Dartmouth College, class of 1964. Following graduation, he studied German in Bad Reichenhall just across the border from Salzburg. During this time abroad, he also taught skiing at St. Anton, Austria. After returning to the states, he enrolled in the New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry, from which he was graduated in 1969 and spent the next two years as a Captain in the Air Force Dental Corps at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas. It was there that he met Edith Beyerinck-Jansen whom he married in 1971. That same year, when his military service was completed, the Hillers moved back to Rutland where Bob practiced dentistry for the next 48 years, retiring in 2019. An all-around athlete at Rutland High School, Bob was on the varsity baseball, track, football and ski teams, serving as captain of the ski team all four years, as well as captain of the football team. But skiing was his passion. While in high school, he was a member of the Eastern Ski Team, made up of the 12 best skiers in the East, and skied in the Junior National Ski Championships in Washington State and Aspen, Colorado, in 1959 and 1960. The next year, he joined the Dartmouth Ski Team and was named 1963 All American Downhill Skier. In 1964, while still a student at the college, Bob served as the alpine ski coach for the freshman ski team. His lifelong hobbies included golf, fishing, hunting birds, skeet shooting, reading and, of course, skiing, as well as teaching in the Killington children’s ski racing program. Bob was a member of the American Dental Association, a past president of the Rutland County Dental Society, and a member of the Rutland Country Club and Pico Ski Club. He is survived by his wife, Edith; their two children, Michelle Hiller Range and husband Rob, of Reno, Nevada, and Christian Hiller and wife Heather, of Truckee, California; and five grandchildren. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. A funeral service will be held to honor Bob’s life on Dec. 29 from 2-5 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Following the service, all are welcomed to the Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove St., Rutland, VT 05701 from 5-7:30 p.m.
